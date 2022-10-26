Oddsmaker places Spurs among top teams to land Lakers' Russell Westbrook

Should the Spurs make a deal to bring the former NBA MVP to San Antonio?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are off to an incredible start to the new season but Las Vegas oddsmaker, Bet Online, projects a possible big change in the roster.

With the Lakers seeking a trade involving guard Russell Westbrook, the Spurs have been bandied as a likely trading partner.

With the Spurs having the financial capacity to absorb Westbrook's massive contract, it is no wonder why the team is seen as his next stop.

And Bet Online agrees.

The Las Vegas released its odds as to which NBA teams might be a trade partner with the Lakers and coming in with the third best odds are the Spurs at 3-1 odds behind the Pacers and Hornets.

According to Vegas the Spurs have the 3rd best odds at landing Russell Westbrook in a trade - 3/1 odds via Bet Online. #porvida #nba #gospursgo #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/c8luJcgytU — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 25, 2022

Recently, a report surfaced that the Lakers and Spurs had a preliminary discussion involving Westbrook in exchange for Josh Richardson.

With the Spurs in a rebuilding season, trading Richardson could help the team add more draft picks and free up more cap space.



Should the Lakers offer Westbrook the Spurs could waive him should they opt to go that direction.

This season, the Lakers guard is averaging 10.3 points per game, 4.3 assists, and shooting just 28.9-percent from the field and 8.3-percent from behind the three-point line through three games played.