Oddsmaker includes Spurs as Blazers' Damian Lillard's possible next team

Should the Spurs try to trade for the All-Star guard?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — Las Vegas oddsmakers are busy with 2023-24 NBA prop futures and are projecting which team Blazers' Damian Lillard might land with next season.

In case you were not aware, the veteran guard has reportedly asked for a trade from Portland as the Blazers are set to begin a rebuild.

And according to oddsmaker DraftKings Sportsbook, the San Antonio Spurs are included among teams Lillard might call home next season.

However, don't go placing bets that he might actually land in the Alamo City.

DraftKings is projecting the Spurs with a mere +2500 odds of being Lillard's new home.

These odds place San Antonio among the top-10 teams but do not favor him wearing the Silver and Black uniform this coming season.

Overall, the Miami Heat have the best odds at -300 with the Bulls having the worst odds at +4000.

Also, reports have surfaced that the Raptors are frontrunners for Lillard.

What team will Damian Lillard be playing for this season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jXiuI3evL1 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) September 26, 2023

There are pros and cons of the Spurs adding Lillard.

Some of the pros are that he is an established NBA player, a multiple-time All-Star, and can join forces with Victor Wembanyama as well as address the Spurs' need for more backcourt offensive firepower.

Not to mention the Spurs have more than enough draft capital, players, and money to meet any Portland demand in a trade.

Cons are his age, possible chemistry issues with demands for plays called for him, gutting the young roster, and a possible quick stint in San Antonio.