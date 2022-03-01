Numbers show the Spurs know how to strike a bargain

Spurs are very financially savvy.

SAN ANTONIO — Not only are the Spurs known for its team-first culture, five NBA titles, and much more but what they do when it comes to their financial side doesn't get the attention it deserves.

Case in point: The several players on the payroll and how much of a bargain they are.

Recently, ProFitX, a software company that provides real-time financial and performance insights powered by Artificial Intelligence, shared just how much of a bargain Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl, Derrick White, and Bryn Forbes' contract are compared to their real-time value.

And the figures are eye-opening.

Check out the numbers and especially key in on Murray's current contract and what his true value really is for the team.

The Spurs have numerous players on bargain contracts.



Dejounte Murray:

Salary: $15.4M

Real-Time Value $30.3M



Bryn Forbes:

Salary: $4.5M

Real-Time Value: $15.4M



Jakob Poetl:

Salary: $8.75M

Real-Time Value: $17.4M



D-White:

Salary: $15.7M

Real-Time Value: $19.6M



With the team in a small market, they need to have financial cap-friendly deals to stay competitive.

Currently, the team's payroll is at $119,439,867. This ranks among the league's least expensive payrolls.

Next season, the Spurs' cap is at a low $83,552,188. This financial flexibility will help lure any free agents and use to keep Lonnie Walker IV in team colors. He will be a restricted free agent this offseason.