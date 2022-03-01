Numbers show the Spurs know how to strike a bargain

SAN ANTONIO — Not only are the Spurs known for its team-first culture, five NBA titles, and much more but what they do when it comes to their financial side doesn't get the attention it deserves.
Case in point: The several players on the payroll and how much of a bargain they are.
Recently, ProFitX, a software company that provides real-time financial and performance insights powered by Artificial Intelligence, shared just how much of a bargain Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl, Derrick White, and Bryn Forbes' contract are compared to their real-time value.
And the figures are eye-opening.
Check out the numbers and especially key in on Murray's current contract and what his true value really is for the team.
With the team in a small market, they need to have financial cap-friendly deals to stay competitive.
Currently, the team's payroll is at $119,439,867. This ranks among the league's least expensive payrolls.
Next season, the Spurs' cap is at a low $83,552,188. This financial flexibility will help lure any free agents and use to keep Lonnie Walker IV in team colors. He will be a restricted free agent this offseason.
Also Bryn Forbes will be a free agent following the end of the 2021-22 season.
