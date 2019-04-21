Spurs-Denver Nuggets first-round playoff series at a glance

(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)

Game 1: Spurs 101, Nuggets 96, Saturday, Denver

Game 2: Nuggets 114, Spurs 105, Tuesday, Denver

Game 3: Spurs 118, Nuggets 108, Thursday, San Antonio

Game 4: Nuggets 117, Spurs 103, Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

Game 5: Spurs at Nuggets, Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.

Game 6: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, TBD

Game 7*: Spurs at Nuggets, Saturday, April 27, TBD

* If necessary

(All times central)

SAN ANTONIO – Called out by coach Mike Malone after getting pushed around in a 10-point to the Spurs on Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets responded to his challenge in a big way Saturday at the AT&T Center.

Center Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 29 points and keyed a third-quarter run that carried the Nuggets to a 117-103 victory over the Silver and Black in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

Denver snapped a 14-game losing streak to the Spurs in San Antonio, where the Nuggets hadn't won since March 4, 2012.

Jokic just missed a triple-double, finishing with 12 rebounds and eight rebounds. Guard Jamal Murray, scored 24 points and nailed 3 of 5 three-pointers after finishing with only six points in the Nuggets' 118-108 loss in Game 3.

The Silver and Black lost this one because they couldn't sustain the energy they needed to stay with Denver for four quarters. San Antonio led 34-22 after one quarter, but the Nuggets outscored the Spurs 32-20 in the second to tie the score 54-54 at the half.

Jokic had 11 points in the third quarter for Denver, which outscored San Antonio 37-25 in the period. The Spurs led 62-61 before Jokic knocked down a three-pointer to put the Nuggets ahead to stay with 9:04 remaining in the third quarter.

San Antonio point guard Derrick White cut Denver's lead to 71-69 with 6:24, but the Nuggets went on a 10-2 run to turn back the Spurs' rally. White, who scored a career-high 36 points in Game 3, had only eight on 3-of-8 shooting and coughed up four turnovers Saturday.

The series moves back to Denver for Game 5, which is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Before Saturday's game, Nuggets coach Mike Malone said that Denver's only chance to even the series was to get more physical and be more aggressive.

Torrey Craig, who started for Will Barton at guard, scored 18 points. Barton (12) and Monte Morris (11) rounded out Denver's double-digit scoring.

LaMarcus Alridge led the Spurs' scoring with 24 points, and DeMar DeRozan added 19. Patty Mills and Bryn Forbes also scored in double figures, finishing with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The Nuggets outscored the Spurs 37-25 in the third quarter to take a 91-79 lead into the fourth period. Jokic scored 11 points in the quarter to pace Denver.

San Antonio led 34-22 at the end of the first quarter, but Denver outscored the Spurs 32-20 in the second period to tie the score 54-54 at the half.

Aldridge (17) and DeRozan (13) led the first-half scoring for the Silver and Black. The Spurs shot 42.5 percent (17-40) from the field and were 30 percent (3-10) from the three-point line.

Jokic and Murray led Denver's scoring in the first two quarters with 16 and 10 points, respectively. The Nuggets shot 37.7 percent overall (20-53) and 46.7 percent (7-15) from beyond the arc.

Denver and San Antonio each had 24 points in the paint in the first half, but the Nuggets led 12-2 in second-chance points. Each team had nine fast-break points at the break.

Denver and the Silver and Black each had 27 rebounds at the break, but the Nuggets had a 9-6 edge on the offensive glass.