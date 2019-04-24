Spurs-Denver Nuggets first-round playoff series at a glance

(Nuggets lead best-of-seven series tied 3-2)

Game 1: Spurs 101, Nuggets 96, Saturday, Denver

Game 2: Nuggets 114, Spurs 105, Tuesday, Denver

Game 3: Spurs 118, Nuggets 108, Thursday, San Antonio

Game 4: Nuggets 117, Spurs 103, Saturday, San Antonio

Game 5: Nuggets 108, Spurs 90, Tuesday, Denver

Game 6: Nuggets at Spurs, Thursday, TBD

Game 7*: Spurs at Nuggets, Saturday, April 27, TBD

* If necessary

(All times central)

The Spurs failed miserably in their bid to keep the Denver Nuggets from becoming the first team in the first-round playoff series to win back-to-back games.

San Antonio and Denver traded victories in the first four games, but the Nuggets ended the trend in Game 5 on Tuesday night at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Jamal Murray scored 23 points and Nikola Jokic had 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as the Nuggets took a 3-2 lead in the series with a 108-90 rout and pushed the Silver and Black to the brink of playoff elimination.

Game 6 is Thursday night at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

The Nuggets, who tied the series Saturday in San Antonio, led by as many as 30 points in the fourth quarter. They were up 26-19 after one quarter and 53-42 at the half.

Denver outscored the Spurs 12-2 to start the second half, and took a 65-44 lead with 9:21 left in third quarter. The game looked a lot like the 113-85 whipping the Nuggets put on the Spurs in their last regular-season meeting on April 3 in Denver.

Murray and Jokic were among six Nuggets players who scored in double figures Tuesday night. Gary Harris (15), Will Barton (15), Paul Millsap (14) and Monte Morris (10) were the other four in double digits.

DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge led the San Antonio scoring with 17 points each. Jakob Poeltl (12) and Derrick White (12) rounded out the Silver and Black's double-figure scoring.

Ahead by 11 at the half, the Nuggets started the third quarter with a 12-2 run to extend the lead to 21 (65-44) and take control of the game with 9:26 left in the period.

Aldridge, with 10 points, was the only Spur in double figures at the half. The Silver and Black shot 40.9 percent overall (18-44) and 33.3 percent (3-9) from beyond the arc in the first two quarters.

San Antonio had a chance to cut the halftime deficit to under 10 points, but Aldridge missed an uncontested layup. It was that kind of game for the Silver and Black.

Harris and Murray led the Nuggets' first-half scoring with 13 points each. Denver shot 48.8 percent overall (21-43) and 38.9 percent (7-18) from the three-point line in the first half.

The Spurs were up 9-5 in the opening quarter before the Nuggets went on a 14-2 run in a span of 4:32 to take a 19-11 lead. San Antonio played from behind the rest of the game.

The Silver and Black's last lead (9-8) was at 8:43 before Paul Millsap hit a three-pointer nailed a three-pointer to give Denver its first lead (11-9). Derrick White scored on a reverse layup to tie the game, but the Nuggets went ahead to stay on a three-pointer by Harris that made it 14-11 with 5:23 left in the first quarter.