Spurs-Denver Nuggets first-round playoff series at a glance

(Nuggets win series 4-3)

Game 1: Spurs 101, Nuggets 96, Saturday, Denver

Game 2: Nuggets 114, Spurs 105, Tuesday, Denver

Game 3: Spurs 118, Nuggets 108, Thursday, San Antonio

Game 4: Nuggets 117, Spurs 103, Saturday, San Antonio

Game 5: Nuggets 108, Spurs 90, Tuesday, Denver

Game 6: Spurs 120, Nuggets 103, Thursday, San Antonio

Game 7: Nuggets 90, Spurs 86, Saturday, Denver

DENVER – Close but no cigar.

Trailing by 17 early in the fourth quarter, the Spurs cut the deficit to two with less than a minute left before the Nuggets pulled out a 90-86 win and wrapped up the first-round playoff series in the decisive seventh game Saturday night in Denver.

San Antonio guard Bryn Forbes scored on a breakaway dunk to trim the Nuggets' lead to 88-86 with 52.2 seconds left. Denver responded with a basket by Jamal Murray with 36.8 seconds remaining, and DeMar DeRozan's finger-roll layup was blocked by Torrey Craig eight seconds later.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic rebounded the miss with 25.6 seconds left and passed to Murray. The Spurs inexplicably did not foul to stop the block before Murray missed a three-pointer with with 4.9 seconds remaining. DeRozan rebounded with one second left.

Denver, seeded No. 2 in the Western Conference playoffs, advances to play No. 3 Portland in the semifinals. Game 1 is Monday night in Denver.

The Nuggets, who had missed the playoffs each of the past six seasons, got past the first round for the time since reaching the 2009 Western Conference finals. The Nuggets had lost in the opening round of the playoffs nine times in their last 10 appearances, including the last four in a row.

San Antonio fell in the first round for the second straight year, a first in the Gregg Popovich era.

Rudy Gay led the Spurs' scoring with 21 points and DeRozan and Forbes finished with 19 each. LaMarcus Aldridge, who had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, rounded out San Antonio's double-figure scoring.

The Silver and Black struggled mightily on offense for most of the game, shooting 36.5 percent overall (31-85) and 26.1 percent (6-23) from the three-point line.

Jokic led Denver with a triple-double, finishing with 26 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Murray scored 19 points and Paul Millsap and Gary Harris had a combined 20 points.

The Nuggets also had tough sledding on offense, making just 35 of 88 field goal attempts for 39.8 percent and shooting 10 percent (2-20) from the three-point line.

Down 47-34 at the half, the Spurs were stone cold in the first two quarters, shooting a franchise-low 22.2 percent (10-45) and making only 1 of 10 three-pointers.

Aldridge and DeRozan, San Antonio's top two scorers went a combined 3 of 18 for 10 points in the first half. DeRozan was 1 of 10 for four points and Aldridge went 2 of 8 for six points.

The Nuggets shot 40 percent overall (18-45) and 8.3 percent (1-12) from beyond the arc in the first half. Jokic led all scorers with 19 points.

Denver led 23-13 after one quarter. The 13 points were a season low for the Spurs, who made only 5 of 24 shots (20.8) percent and were 0 of 4 from long distance.