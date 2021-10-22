Spurs fall to Nuggets in Denver, 102-96

San Antonio's record evens out at 1-1 on the young season with the loss.

DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 32 points and 16 rebounds and overcame six turnovers to lead the Denver Nuggets past the San Antonio Spurs 102-96.

SPURS FINAL: San Antonio got within four in the closing minutes of a tight battle in Denver, but fell to the Nuggets Friday evening. The Silver and Black are now 1-1 on the young season. pic.twitter.com/phEBf7BdwL — KENS 5 (@KENS5) October 23, 2021

Jokic followed up his 27-point, 13-rebound effort in Phoenix on Wednesday with another strong game. He added seven assists and three steals for Denver. He was serenaded with cheers of "MVP! MVP!" when he hit a fadeaway jumper from 13 feet that gave the Nuggets a 100-93 lead.

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 27 points, two shy of his career high, and Derrick White had 16 points.