Go Spurs Go!

Spurs fall to Nuggets in Denver, 102-96

San Antonio's record evens out at 1-1 on the young season with the loss.

DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 32 points and 16 rebounds and overcame six turnovers to lead the Denver Nuggets past the San Antonio Spurs 102-96. 

Jokic followed up his 27-point, 13-rebound effort in Phoenix on Wednesday with another strong game. He added seven assists and three steals for Denver. He was serenaded with cheers of "MVP! MVP!" when he hit a fadeaway jumper from 13 feet that gave the Nuggets a 100-93 lead. 

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 27 points, two shy of his career high, and Derrick White had 16 points.  

The Nuggets led by three at halftime and 83-72 early in the fourth when San Antonio reeled off 10 straight points to make it 83-82. Facu Campazzo hit a layup, Jeff Green dunked and Jokic scored four points during an 8-2 Denver run.

Devin Vassell says San Antonio crowd was crazy during his big game in the season opener