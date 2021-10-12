Nuggets 127, Spurs 112: What they said after the game

The Spurs could not stop Nuggets' Jokic.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs picked up another loss on the season, losing to the Nuggets at home Saturday night, 127-112.

Lonnie Walker IV led the team with 16 points, Devin Vassell added 15 points and Bryn Forbes finished with 14 points.

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic had a game-high 35 points and 17 rebounds.

The Spurs (9-16) will next play the Pelicans on Dec. 12.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Nuggets.

SPURS

"Denver set a good example of how you react after a loss and we did the opposite. We showed how you do not want to react after a win," Gregg Popovich.

"Obviously, we could’ve played better defense, and we could’ve communicated better. They were on fire," Keldon Johnson.

I feel like I’m starting to find my role more and more every night, getting more and more comfortable, settling in. I’m just trying to do everything I can to help this team when I’m coming in," Tre Jones.

NUGGETS