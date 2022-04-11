Nuggets 126, Spurs 101: What they said after the game

The Spurs are 5-5 on the season and will next face the Nuggets on at home Monday night.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are on a three-game losing streak after losing to the Denver Nuggets, 126-101, on the road.

Keldon Johnson had 25 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 20 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 14 points, and Josh Richardson recorded eight points.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"We were not ready for that obviously," Popovich said. "Tough coming in here [Denver] on a back-to-back for a young team, but I'm actually glad Denver has all their guys back."

Poeltl

"They [Denver] made a lot of shots tonight. We kind of let ourselves down in the sense that we stopped fighting," Poeltl said. "We let them get in our heads by just them making shots. We stopped running. We stopped doing the things we usually do like getting up into them."

Poeltl on loss to DEN, letting DEN get in their heads, playing DEN again Monday night, thoughts on Sochan and more #porvida #nba #gospursgo #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/8rCJtyxP0B — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 6, 2022

Johnson

"I think we just got to be mentally prepared to start out the game," Johnson said. "We'll bounce back. We're a young team. I feel like we'll be ready come Monday. We'll be fine. We'll weather the storm and we'll bounce back."

NUGGETS

