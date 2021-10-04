From the North Star Mall boots to Military City, Danny Green chats about his San Antonio tattoo

Green is making a lasting memory of his 2014 NBA title with the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Spurs player Danny Green has quite the tattoo collection but there is one that celebrates his first NBA title in San Antonio.

In 2014, he and the Spurs defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. To memorialize the moment, Green got a tattoo representing the city.

"There's not a lot that represents San Antonio," Green said. "It's hard to do. I know San Antonio is known for being in southern Texas, the Guinness world record - the biggest boot - and military city."

Green said his San Antonio tattoo isn't done. He wants to add cactus and the Spurs mascot the Coyote.

In that series versus Miami, he averaged 9.2 points per game and scored 13 points in Game 1.