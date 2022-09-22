No Spurs named to CBS Sports' top-100 NBA player rankings

SAN ANTONIO — If any San Antonio Spurs fans are expecting to see a few of their favorite Silver and Black players on CBS Sports' top-100 player rankings they might be disappointed.
CBS Sports released its top-100 NBA players ahead of the new season and not one Spur made the list.
And if that wasn't enough, ESPN's recent player rankings reflect no Spurs whatsoever.
Ultimately, this is not a surprise to any Spurs fan who constantly opine how much the team gets overlooked.
The team traded their only All-Star from last season (Dejounte Murray who does rank No. 41 in the CBS Sports list) currently leaving the team without any All-Stars.
So it goes without saying, lists such as these will overlook the current roster.
However, if the players need any motivation ahead of next season then this list may work to ignite their fire.
Keldon Johnson is expected to be the focal point next season and elevate his game. Devin Vassell could take a significant leap in his NBA play. Also, Josh Primo will get a jump in minutes and showcase his skills.
Perhaps one or more Spurs will have a breakout season to make any top-NBA players list rethink the decision of leaving off any Silver and Black members.
Perhaps one or more Spurs will have a breakout season to make any top-NBA players list rethink the decision of leaving off any Silver and Black members.