No days off! Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV teams with Lakers' Dwight Howard for offseason workout

This is not the first time Walker joined a fellow NBA player for offseason training.

SAN ANTONIO — You can bet Lonnie Walker IV will be in peak shape before the start of the San Antonio Spurs 2021-22 regular season.

The Spurs guard is out at California’s Sports Academy going through intense physical drills, and he is not alone. He paired with Lakers’ Dwight Howard in a grueling workout, which has them swinging a weighted log and running sprints through thick sand.

This is not the first time Walker joined a fellow NBA player for offseason training. Last season, he joined Jrue Holiday at the Sports Academy to get in some work.

"Being able to be around him [Holiday], and seeing what I can improve on as far as a player, as far as strength and conditioning -- it's something I needed,” Walker said before the start of the 2020-21 season.

He's already an athletic beast, but Walker’s hard work and dedication to maintaining peak physical fitness should help him in entering his fourth NBA season.

Last season, he recorded a career-high 11.2 points per game along with 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

And with his intense workouts, his lean shoulders will definitely help him shoulder more of the load on the court next season.

You can follow @JeffGSpursKENS5 on Twitter for more Spurs coverage.