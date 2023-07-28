New mural of Victor Wembanyama enjoying tacos pops up in San Antonio

Add another Wembanyama mural for Spurs fans to visit.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs fans have more Silver and Black murals to add to their bingo cards this summer and this new one features rookie Victor Wembanyama enjoying tacos.

A new Wembanyama mural, created by Clavo Murals, is set for fans to flock to at Tacos Al Carbon located near North Star Mall and San Pedro.

It features Wembanyama enjoying a taco complete with the team's fiesta colors splashed around him.

Check out the new mural (edited due to language) courtesy of Spurs fan Frankieee_SVT on Twitter.

On NBA draft night, Wembanyama said he was looking forward to San Antonio's famous breakfast tacos and when he made his first steps in the city, he was handed some tacos to enjoy.

"Wemby fever" is certainly taking over San Antonio.

There is another mural of him on the city's South Side at Rudy's Seafood, Mudslingers Drive Thru Coffee has a drink inspired by Wembanyama called "The Alien", and there is even a hot dog fit for the 7-3 19-year-old.

Fans are anxiously waiting for the new season to start and tickets are selling fast.

You can visit the new mural at 6653 San Pedro Ave, 78216.

Do you have any personal photos of the many Spurs murals in San Antonio? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5, and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.

