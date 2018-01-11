The Spurs are just seven games into an 82-game campaign, but certain storylines are beginning to take shape.

One of the biggest factors in the team's 5-2 start has been the play of DeMar DeRozan, who is averaging 27.9 points per game while shooting 52 percent from the floor. DeRozan has been particularly good late in games, leading the Spurs to overtime wins against the Lakers and Mavericks.

Fans can show their love for the Spurs' new late-game closer with a new t-shirt, which is not officially sold by the Spurs. It is, however, officially licensed by the NBA Players Association.

🚨 NEW 🏀 SHIRT ⏲️ ALERT! 🚨



🎼 DeRozing Time. One last call... 🎼



Our latest tee honors @DeMar_DeRozan's closeout dominance, with an assist from @SemisonicBand. Get it here: https://t.co/lMyj1NkcwX pic.twitter.com/PGGnN4hxVC — BreakingT (@breakingtco) October 31, 2018

And while most Spurs fans might recoil at the idea of one player's "hero ball" being the new style in San Antonio, anyone who wears this shirt can change the lyrics to this song. It's in the rules somewhere.

