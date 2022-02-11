New Spur Josh Richardson is a longtime fan of the Silver and Black

Richardson even likes the Spurs' City Edition jerseys.

SAN ANTONIO — New San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson will be suiting up for the team soon, but for a long time he's been a fan of his new club.

Richardson has been sharing his admiration of the Spurs via social media since 2014, even giving shoutouts to Tony Parker, the club's jerseys, his new head coach Gregg Popovich and so much more.

Here is a sample of what he's been saying about his new team long before he became a Spur:

Spurs city jerseys are elite .. — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) January 23, 2021

No man on earth can guard Tony Parker — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) April 26, 2014

Man I love Gregg Popovich. — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) June 10, 2014

After the trade became official, Richardson tweeted in disbelief that he is now a Spur, digging up one of his past tweets about Popovich.

Talk about the things coming full circle for him.

Richardson is a seven-year NBA veteran originally drafted by the Heat with the 40th overall pick in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft,

He played 44 games this season for the Celtics and is averaging 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24.7 minutes while shooting .397 (62-156) from 3-point range.

Josh Richardson is a man of the fans 🙌☘️ pic.twitter.com/hNHugkZvot — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 4, 2022

He holds career averages of 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.06 steals in 30.0 minutes over 417 NBA games.

Richardson could possibly make his Spurs debut against Chicago along with Romeo Langford, who was also acquired from Boston in the deal that sent Derrick White eastward.