SAN ANTONIO — When the Spurs needed someone to step up and make shots down the stretch Wednesday night, crafty All-NBA guard DeMar DeRozan was there to answer the call.

That's only fitting, of course. One of the league's top scorers, DeRozan came to San Antonio in the blockbuster trade that sent Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to Toronto this summer.

DeRozan scored the Spurs' last six points and finished with a game-high 28 in a hard-fought 112-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the season opener for both teams at the AT&T Center.

"The first one is always the hardest one, but it felt good to get out there," DeRozan said. "We were all extremely rusty, but we fought it out and pulled out the victory."

The game not only marked the start of a new season for the Silver and Black, it was their first since losing Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Leonard and Green in the offseason. All four played on the 2013-14 team that won the franchise's last NBA championship.

Parker and Ginobili were teammates for 16 seasons and won four titles with Spurs icon Tim Duncan, who retired after the 2015-16 season. Parker signed with Charlotte this summer and Ginobili finally retired. Nicknamed the Big Three, Duncan and Parker and Ginobili won more games than any other trio in NBA history.

Fans at Wednesday night's game embraced the new-look Spurs from the opening tipoff to the final buzzer – and the team fed off their energy.

"They were a huge factor in us winning this game," said forward/center Pau Gasol, who had seven rebounds and six assists off the bench. "When the crowd is involved, when the crowd is energized, it shows.

"The players really appreciate it and we try our best to make sure the crowd is proud of us, and we give them our best. It was a huge plus tonight."

To hear DeRozan tell it, it was just another day at the office for him.

"I've been doing it for some years now," he said. "I just feel out the game and always try to be aggressive. Those are the moments I always want to be in. I'm not afraid to make mistakes, and with that, I'm not afraid to try to go out there and win a game. So it's just one of those moments I've seen – just understanding the clock, game, momentum and just being in the moment and being aggressive."

DeRozan, who made 10 of 21 shots, added four rebounds and four assists. He got plenty of help from his teammates, with All-NBA forward LaMarcus Aldridge receiving special mention.

Aldridge made only 7 of 23 shots but he finished with a double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing a game-high 19 rebounds, including eight on the offensive glass. His rebounding total tied his single-game high since he signed with the Silver and Black as an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2015.

"It was a rough night for me," Aldridge said. "I really haven't found my offensive rhythm yet, so I'm still trying to get my legs right and find that rhythm. When in doubt, you've got to find other things to do. Crash the boards, try to get some easy opportunities for myself and the team. That's kind of how I made my living tonight."

Aldridge shook off his shooting woes and also came up big in the fourth quarter, scoring nine points and getting seven rebounds.

"I thought LA was a horse," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said of Aldridge. "He couldn't make a shot, but he was a horse on the board and on defense. Still moved the ball around when they double-teamed him. He did a great job in that regard."

Aldridge was also a force on defense, helping hold Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns to only eight points.

Rudy Gay (18), Bryn Forbes (11) and Marco Belinelli (10) rounded out San Antonio's double-figure scoring.

Belinelli, who played on the Spurs' 2013-14 championship team, left the team after the 2014-15 season. He returned to San Antonio as a free agent this summer.

Belinelli said after the game that although the Spurs have a number of new players, he felt as though he had never left.

"Fans were amazing, like always," Belinelli said. "They're going to be there all the time. They're great. They just love the Spurs."

Jeff Teague led the Timberwolves' scoring with 27 points and disgruntled swingman Jimmy Butler, who demanded to be traded before the start of training camp, finished with 23 points. Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points and Gorgui Dieng had 12 to complete Minnesota's double-figure scoring.

The Silver and Black have won 10 in a row against Minnesota at the AT&T Center since a 108-95 Timberwolves victory on April 17, 2013.

The Spurs play their next two games on the road, facing the Trail Blazers in Portland on Saturday and the Lakers in Los Angeles on Monday. Their next home game is next Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.

Aldridge had a double-double at the half, scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Gay and DeRozan also had 11 points in the first two quarters. Gay had a strong half, hitting 5 of 7 shots and adding six rebounds.

The Spurs shot 45.7 percent (21-46) in the first half and hit 5 of 9 three-pointers. Belinelli made 2 of 2 shots from long distance in the first two quarters.

Wiggins led the Timberwolves' first-half scoring with 16 points. Butler (12) and Jeff Teague (11) were Minnesota's other double-figure scorers.

