SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 21 points and 19 rebounds, leading the Spurs to a hard-fought 112-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the season opener for both teams at the AT&T Center.

DeRozan, who came to San Antonio from Toronto in the trade for Kawhi Leonard, scored the Silver and Black's last six points. Aldridge's 19 rebounds tied his best total since he joined the Spurs before the 2015-16 season.

Rudy Gay (18), Bryn Forbes (11) and Marco Belinelli (10) rounded out San Antonio's double-figure scoring.

DeRozan, who made 10 of 21 shots, added four rebounds and four assists.

DeMar knocks down his first bucket of the regular season!#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/LZF30iw7nA — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 18, 2018

The Silver and Black have won 10 in a row against Minnesota at the AT&T Center since a 108-95 Timberwolves victory on April 17, 2013.

The Spurs play their next two games on the road, facing the Trail Blazers in Portland on Saturday and the Lakers in Los Angeles on Monday. Their next home game is next Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.

Aldridge had a double-double at the half, scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Gay and DeRozan also had 11 points in the first two quarters. Gay had a strong half, hitting 5 of 7 shots and adding six rebounds.

The Spurs shot 45.7 percent (21-46) in the first half and hit 5 of 9 three-pointers. Belinelli made 2 of 2 shots from long distance in the first two quarters.

Marco heating up in the 2Q! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DdhtbiwHRU — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 18, 2018

Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves' first-half scoring with 16 points. Jimmy Butler (12) and Jeff Teagan (11) were Minnesota's other double-figure scorers.

