From new fiesta jerseys to breakfast taco-scented air freshener night, Austin Spurs release fun-filled promotional schedule

Austin Spurs are keeping it fun and weird for fans during their new season.

SAN ANTONIO — Many say to keep Austin weird and the San Antonio Spurs' G League affiliate, Austin Spurs, is doing just that with their zany promotion schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The Austin Spurs announced their promotional slate for fans heading to Cedar Park, Texas and the theme-nights will be fun for all for each-and-every home game.

First off, single game tickets will go on sale Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. CT. Fans can sign up for the Austin Spurs fan club to get access to a presale that will begin Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. CT and include a 10 percent discount.

Now for the good stuff!

Fans can enjoy $3 beer specials on Thursday and Friday nights, and all kids in attendance for Sunday Funday games will have the opportunity to shoot postgame free throws.

The team is also offering free kids tickets for those 14 and under for two home games this season – Kids Night on Feb. 26 and Youth Sports Night on March 15.

Friday, Nov. 4 is Opening Night Celebration and a San Antonio Spurs 50th Anniversary commemorative. There will be a commemorative coin giveaway for the first 500 fans.

And bobblehead collectors listen up!

There will be a Spurs legends bobblehead series that the San Antonio Spurs are giving away this season and they will be included with select tickets for Austin Spurs games on Nov. 20 (George Gervin), Dec. 2 (David Robinson), Jan. 1 (Tim Duncan), Feb. 11 (Manu Ginobili) and March 10 (Tony Parker).

If you get all of the bobbleheads it will form a bigger bobblehead to form a Spurs championship Riverwalk river barge. Fans who are interested in guaranteeing that they receive all five bobbleheads can purchase the Legends Bobblehead Pack, which includes the five games and five bobbleheads starting at $250.

Also Austin will revert to the "Los Raros de Austin" (The Austin Weirdos) again this season.

This is where it gets weird but in a fun way.

For the first Los Raros de Austin matchup of the season on Dec. 29, the first 1,000 fans will receive a breakfast taco-scented air freshener.

Yes, you read that right!

Austin will also host three Fiesta Nights throughout the season on Nov. 20, Feb. 11 and March 10. Players will debut new Austin Fiesta Edition uniforms modeled after San Antonio’s historic tradition as the team brings Fiesta Cedar Park.

Additional games will feature themed jerseys this season are Superhero Night on Nov. 5 when the first 3,000 fans will receive a comic book, Ugly Sweater Night on Dec. 2 to get fans in the holiday spirit, the Dream Game on Jan. 16 honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Military Night on Jan. 20 to recognize those who have or are currently serving our country, and Kids Night on Feb. 26.

And for gamers, fans will have the opportunity to learn mobile gaming from the Tribe Gaming squad at Tribe Gaming Night on March 2.

It looks like there will be plenty of fun and weird reasons to make the trip to Austin to take games and help keep Austin weird.