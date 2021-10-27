New Balance reveals new Spurs' Dejounte Murray 'Heat up' sneaker collection

Murray's signature sneaker line is growing.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray's New Balance signature sneaker line is getting bigger.

Introducing the brand-new 327 ‘Heat Up’ collection, which outfits the 327’s distinctive low-cut silhouette, exaggerated logo proportions, and rugged outsole pattern with a vivid, multi-colored design.

“I’m excited to be a part of this campaign and bring more heat to New Balance models,” said Murray. “I love that Foot Locker Inc. brought my crew into this campaign and I can’t wait for the ‘Heat Up’ collection to launch and for my hometown to keep reppin New Balance like we have since we were kids. I hope when people are wearing these sneakers, they’re inspired to bring the heat to anything they are looking to accomplish.”

Murray took the 327 models and simply made it his own in collaboration with New Balance.

In basketball, “heating up” can refer to a player who has impacted the direction of a game by scoring multiple times in sequence. As it applies to the 327 and Murray, “heating up” applies to the star’s homecoming heating up Seattle, his love for New Balance classic footwear, on-court skills heating up basketball courts, and the heating up of the popular 327 silhouette by presenting it in a new context.

His current line is all high tops with vibrant colors such as his Fiesta-themed sneakers which pay homage to the Spurs' 1990 retro colors.

The New Balance 327 “Heat Up” collection will be available on November 3 in Men’s and Women’s sizes and retails at $100 also at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, and Eastbay in-store and online.