New Balance creates custom sneakers dedicated to Spurs' Dejounte Murray's late sister

SAN ANTONIO — To honor San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray's late sister, Tesha, New Balance created a one-of-a-kind pair of sneakers, just for the NBA All-Star.

Murray shared the unique sneakers on his social media which features birds flying near the back of the sneakers, a red-white colorway, and the phrase "Rest easy, T."

"Shout out New Balance Hoops for making me some fire dedicated to my sister," Murray posted. "I miss and love you Tesha forever."

During the 2022 NBA All-Star weekend, Murray touched on the passing of his sister, and shared a message about how much she meant to him on his social media.

This isn't the first time the shoe company went above and beyond for Murray.

New Balance has also made sneakers dedicated to Murray's daughter, Riley, and he wore them often during the 2021-22 season.

The custom New Balance sneakers are pink with purple laces with Riley's initials on the back of the shoes.

"Those are her favorite colors," said Murray. "She's grateful and thankful [for the sneakers] just like her dad,"

Murray signed an endorsement deal with New Balance in 2019.

His New Balance sneakers have been a hit with fans, and feature awesome colorways from a Spurs' retro color, Fiesta-inspired line to more casual shoes to wear away from the basketball court.

Murray is all about his family, and recently surprised his sister, Ja’Caiyah, with a birthday gift that she'll never forget.