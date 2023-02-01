Nets 139, Spurs 103: What they said after the game

The Nets held a 27-point halftime lead over the Spurs making it Brooklyn's second-biggest in a half this season.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a road loss versus the Brooklyn Nets, 139-103.

Keldon Johnson had 22 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 14 points. Josh Richardson finished with 11 points and four rebounds while Zach Collins recorded 10 points in the loss.

The Spurs are now 12-25 on the season and will next face the New York Knicks on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Nets.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"They [Nets] were great. There's a reason why they won 11 in a row, that's for sure and they shot the heck out of it," Popovich said. "We played a better second half but I thought our bench guys really moved better than the guys that started. They're just better."

Popovich on loss to Nets, Spurs played a better 2nd half, SAS bench players, great to see Patty Mills Tiago Splitter, Nets' offense, team bonding over dinner and more #povida #nba #nbatwitter #netsworld pic.twitter.com/KX97lJjJ5M — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) January 3, 2023

Keldon Johnson

"We started out slow. They [Nets] came out and were rolling from the jump all the way until the end of the game," Johnson said. "We came in and we could have executed better and taken care of the ball. They got going off our turnovers early. They were disruptive. They got players. They had a great performance tonight."

Richardson

"They're [Nets] a top team. They're super talented and they're playing great," Richardson said. "I think we have the tendency to tip-toe into games sometimes and that's what got us today. I think the second half was good. We competed."

Vassell

"Pop [Popovich] is the best coach ever. At the end of the day, all he wants to do is to make me better and see me be the best I can be," Vassell said.

NETS

Kyrie Irving