Before making it to the NBA, Spurs' Zach Collins showed his appreciation of Tim Duncan

Perhaps it was meant to be Collins became a Spur.

SAN ANTONIO — Perhaps it was meant to be that Zach Collins would eventually joined the Spurs.

In 2017, Collins was just fresh out of Gonzaga still not knowing where he'll play professionally in the NBA.

As all draft prospects do, he took part in the 2017 NBA Draft Media Day, and the night before his NBA dreams came true, he shared his appreciation for Spurs icon Tim Duncan.

When asked about his thoughts, he immediately said he was shocked Duncan never was tabbed the NBA Defensive Player of the Year and that he patterns his game (specifically rebounding) after him.

Back in 2017 I spoke with Spurs' Zach Collins. He told me that it was a crime Tim Duncan never won DPOY and that he patterns his game after Duncan. #nba #gospursgo #nbatwitter https://t.co/8dP7p5d1LM — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) September 24, 2021

Zach Collins said he patterns his game off Tim Duncan in particular his rebounding. #GoSpursGo #nba pic.twitter.com/q7McWBIA5t — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) June 21, 2017

How things come full circle!

Collins would be selected 10th overall in the 2017 Draft by the Kings but was traded to Portland.

On August 11, 2021, he signed with the Spurs where he'll look to get on track after suffering injuries that have sidelined him for most of his young NBA career.

He last played in the 2019-20 season. He played 11 games before suffering a leg injury that required surgery. He'd miss the rest of the season.

He owns career averages of 5.7 points per game including 4.0 rebounds per game and it is likely he will return to the NBA hardwood in February 2022.