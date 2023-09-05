NBA, Spurs players, fans praise Lonnie Walker IV's Game 4 play vs. Warriors

"Once my number was called, I was just locked in the entire time," Walker said.

SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Spurs swingman Lonnie Walker IV had a playoff performance in Game 4 of the Lakers' series against the Warriors that had Silver and Black fans astounded.

Walker scored all 15 of his points in the fourth period pushing the Lakers to the win, drawing praise from LeBron James and his teammates while defending Stephen Curry.

“The game ball definitely goes to him. We don’t win without him," James said postgame.

Following the game, Spurs fans showered Walker with praise for his outstanding game which has the Lakers up 3-1 on the Warriors in their semifinals series.

The Lakers showed love to Lonnie Walker after his big time fourth quarter 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/o0fFgzFO1F — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 9, 2023

Here's a sample of what fans said about Walker:

Nobody knew who Lonnie Walker was now y’all just reaching. Spurs know what’s up. https://t.co/0ISWR3eZhz — 🔩Swiss™🔩 (@MidwestManmyth) May 9, 2023

Much love to Lonnie walker forever spurs family #SpursFamily — JJ (@joshjames11b) May 9, 2023

Lonnie has never lacked the talent. Games like tonight and the Houston game from 2019 is the reason I was always so high on him. Lonnie’s issue was always mental and being consistent. Let’s see what he does next game, but for tonight, GG, Lonnie, GG.. — Dr. Danny Sanders (@dannysanders80) May 9, 2023

Lonnie Walker!!! Damn man!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Probably the best performance of his career!!! Former spur, too 👏🏽👏🏽 — ⚖️ Danny Tee ⚖️ (@DanielSON8721) May 9, 2023

In typical LeBron fashion, he takes full credit for #LonnieWalker’s heroics. San Antonio loves you, Lonnie. — Travis York (@Travexas) May 9, 2023

And fans were not the only ones applauding Walker.

Some media personalities and current and former Spurs reacted to Walker's big night.

Lonnie mofo Walker IV. That’s all I got!!!!! — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 9, 2023

Yessir Lonnie.. you love to see it — Tre Jones (@Tre3Jones) May 9, 2023

LONNIE WALKER🤝🏾 — Devin Vassell (@Yvngdevo) May 9, 2023

Shoutout to Greg Pop and @spurs for grooming Lonnie Walker on how to be a True Professional. Real Talk. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 9, 2023

After his incredible game, Walker spoke about his night saying he was locked in and ready.

"Once my number was called, I was just locked in the entire time," he said.

"Once my number was called, I was just locked in the entire time"



Lonnie Walker breaks down his remarkable 4th QTR vs. the Warriors pic.twitter.com/FzHtRypJab — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 9, 2023

"The greatest feeling you could ever imagine," Walker said with a smile after the game. "As a kid, this is something I've been dreaming of doing, not just being a part of the playoffs but impacting it, winning in the playoffs. I'm truly proud of myself. It really shows my capabilities and my mental fortitude."

Walker had fallen out of the rotation for the Lakers later in the season and hadn't played in the playoffs until the last few games.

"As a kid, this is something I've been dreaming of doing . ... I'm truly proud of myself."



Lonnie Walker IV began the season as a starter but saw a large decrease in minutes after returning from injury



He scored 15 PTS in the 4th quarter last night to lead Lakers to victory 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TJw4ghuTyZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 9, 2023

"I think the hardest thing of being able to play a lot and then not playing at all is sticking with it," he said. "There's a lot of uncontrollable things that you can't control, and you've just got to take it day to day, stack the days, and every single day you're trying to be better than who you were yesterday."

