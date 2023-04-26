NBA scout says Wembanyama is projected to add half-billion dollars in franchise value

Wembanyama's impact will be felt on and off the NBA court.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have one of the best odds (14 percent) at winning the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery and winning the right to select the projected number one overall pick: Franch center Victor Wembanyama.

On the court, Wembanyama could turn the team around and help push the Spurs past their rebuilding phase rapidly.

Playing with France's LNB Pro A league, he averaged 21.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, and 2.3 assists in 32.2 minutes per game in 32.2 minutes played for the Metropolitans.

He is a force on both ends of the court and San Antonio is well-positioned to select him should luck be on the team's side.

But his impact won't just be felt on the court but off the court as well.

Wembanyama in a Spurs uniform could fetch the team a sizable financial windfall.

According to one NBA scout, the French center could net an NBA team a projected half a billion dollars in franchise value.

“He’s got more hype than LeBron James did because of social media,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “LeBron had a couple of games on ESPN, but outside of that, the public hadn’t really seen him. With Wembanyama, you’re seeing him on Twitter, and the NBA already had his games being broadcasted on the NBA app. He’s projected to add half a billion dollars in franchise value. There’s no chance anyone’s going ahead of him.”

Wembanyama in San Antonio would do wonders for the team long term.

The jersey sales, French fans becoming Spurs supporters, nationally televised games, attendance numbers would rise rapidly, and ticket sales would spike.

The Spurs franchise will be thriving on and off the court and financially with Wembanyama.

"Wembanyama is the most sought-after prospect in a really long time, and he does things on the court that no other player can do," said an NBA scout to Yahoo Sports.

But how would Wembanyama feel about being selected by the Spurs or any team lucky enough to win the lottery?

According to him, it would not be an issue.

"There is no wrong team. I am not worried; there is no bad organization," he said. "I never tell myself I don't like to go there."