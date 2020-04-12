Spurs tip off regular season versus Memphis Grizzlies; plan to welcome fans back to arena Jan. 1

The NBA released the schedule for the first half of the regular season Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — Friday, the NBA released the schedule for the first half of the 2020-2021 regular season. The San Antonio Spurs are one of 26 teams beginning their season on December 23, when the Silver and Black travel to Memphis for a bout against the Grizzlies.

The team also made the significant announcement that it plans to welcome back fans to the arena on a limited basis on January 1.

“We’ve been planning for this moment for months and are confident in the health and safety protocols we have in place,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford. “Waiting until Jan. 1 will allow us to run through real in-game scenarios to ensure that we are doing everything possible to responsibly celebrate the start of a new season with our Spurs Family.”

San Antonio's first home game is slated for December 26 against the Toronto Raptors; following that game, the Spurs will take on the Pelicans in New Orleans before a two-game homestand against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Spurs play the defending champions three times in their first eight games. Other key games during the first half of the season include back-to-backs against the Houston Rockets and a trip to Portland on January 18 as part of the league's slate of Martin Luther King Jr. Day games.

The NBA will play a shortened, 72-game season with precautions taken to reduce travel for teams. Teams will play four "series" -- consecutive games in the same city -- during the first half of the season. Additionally, the league eliminated roughly half of teams' single-game road trips.

The measures are being taken in an effort to keep players healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic, the league said.

View the full schedule below:

San Antonio Spurs 2020-2021 Schedule (all times Central)