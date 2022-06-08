Does NBA prospect Jeremy Sochan believe he can be a forward like Spurs' Tim Duncan?

Sochan reacted to a photo of Duncan in an interesting way.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Talk about setting lofty goals.

2022 NBA Draft prospect, Baylor's Jeremy Sochan, is projected to be selected within the top 10 of this month's draft, and he is looking to make waves on the NBA court.

In fact, he may believe he can be in the mold of San Antonio Spurs great, Tim Duncan.

Recently, a photo of Duncan and forward Kevin Garnett made the social media rounds.

The caption read that the NBA doesn't have forwards like the pair of Basketball Hall of Famers anymore, which prompted Sochan to react in an interesting way.

If the young forward is referring to himself, then he certainly is confident. But, rising to a Duncan-like level will be a task.

Physically, Sochan is shorter at 6'9" and doesn't have a back-to-the-basket, paint moves like Duncan did.

Duncan also was the hands-down, obvious No. 1 overall pick in 1996, while Sochan isn't.

As a freshman at Baylor, he posted 9.2 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game. Duncan's freshman year at Wake Forest, he posted 9.8 points per game and 9.6 rebounds per game. But unlike Sochan, the Spurs great played four years of college and was ready-made for the pro level.

In addition, Duncan was an immediate threat on both ends of the floor once he entered the NBA. Sochan may be a solid defender, but his offensive work needs improvement.

Sochan is definitely an intriguing NBA prospect, and some mock drafts have the Spurs selecting him at No. 9.