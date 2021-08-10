'I'm an NBA player' | San Antonio's Jordan Burns ready to seize his opportunity with Austin Spurs

The Marshall High School alum is aiming to make his NBA dreams come true.

SAN ANTONIO — The G League's Austin Spurs' training camp is underway and the roster features a familiar face.

San Antonio's own Jordan Burns is back home after signing an Exhibit-10 deal ahead of the new season and it didn't take him long to sign on the dotted line to come home.

"I was able to get an offer of an E-10 with the Spurs," Jordan said after Thursday's Austin Spurs practice. "Once I got that offer within a day I decided to take it. I felt like it was going to be the right move for me just coming from San Antonio."

Jordan attended John Marshall High School where he shined on the court. He earned All-District honors in each season and led the team to the Conference 6A Region IV playoffs in his senior year.

He played in San Antonio during the height of the Spurs dynasty era and saw multiple title river parades downtown.

But growing up in San Antonio and watching the Spurs taught him one thing about his new employer: Character is everything.

"Being in a place where they really care about character and sportsmanship and all those things that I care about," Burns said. "I feel this is the right place for me."

Burns played at Colgate University and impressed. He was named the 2021 Patriot League Player of the Year and led the Raiders to a NCAA tournament appearance in his final season.

He went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft but to find himself back in San Antonio playing for the team that played just miles from Marshall is just amazing for him.

"It's surreal honestly," he said. "Coming from down the street at Marshall High School, it's crazy that I'm right here at home and being able to do training camp and being a part of the Spurs organization. I couldn't be more grateful."

The Spurs did work him out ahead of the NBA Draft.

To sign him to play for their G League affiliate shows the team believes in what he can bring to the franchise and that he is good enough for them to invest in him and his potential on the court.

And he isn't going to let this opportunity slip his fingers.

"The sky's the limit," Burns said. "I'm an NBA player. Here is a stepping stone. A lot of the guys have used this as a stepping stone."

The Austin guard knows the Spurs' G League developmental path does pay dividends for current and past players.

Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Lonnie Walker IV and even Danny Green have all gone through the process.

It's been a boon for their career and Burns is hoping for the same.

"They really care about their G League team," said Burns. "They really put time into trying to develop these guys to become NBA players and that's something I really value in the Spurs organization."

Austin will continue camp before their season tips off against Rio Grande on Nov. 5.

For now Burns will be putting his best foot forward to prove he has what it takes to help Austin win and realize his NBA dreams.