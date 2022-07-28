Ex-NBA player Arenas: Jamal Crawford is a better individual player than Spurs' Manu Ginobili, isn't a top-5 Sixth Man of All-Time

Gilbert Arenas had some things to say about Ginobili that likely won't sit well with Silver and Black fans.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili is Hall of Fame bound this summer and will be immortalized among basketball's greatest players.

But when it comes to comparing Ginobili to former NBA player Jamal Crawford, Gilbert Arenas doesn't think the Spurs great isn't that good.

The ex-NBA guard spoke on Fubo Sports on who was the better individual player: Ginobili or Crawford?

Arenas did complement Ginobili but the former NBA guard could not bring himself to say Ginobili was the better individual player versus Crawford.

"It's hard to convince me that Ginobili is individually better than Jamal Crawford," said Arenas. "We'll look at their resumes and be like 'Ginobili got five rings'. Who are you taking 1-on-1? 'I'm gonna take Jamal'.

And Arenas does not stop there.

He said it was the Spurs' system that allowed Ginobili to be great and went on to say that Manu is not a top-five NBA Sixth Man of all time.

"Manu was amazing in that structure, but when we talk about individual play, he's not top-five best sixth men of all time," Arenas added.

Looking at the tale of the tape, Ginobili accomplished more than Crawford did during their NBA playing days.

Ginobili captured four NBA titles, is set to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, had his No. 20 jersey retired by the team, and won the NBA Sixth Man Award for the 2007-08 season. He also stayed with one team: San Antonio.

Crawford won no NBA titles, was a journeyman and won the NBA Sixth Man Award three times.

Just by resume alone, Ginobili accomplished more but it does set up a fascinating question: One-on-one who wins?