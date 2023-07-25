'This kid has skills and he can play' | NBA legend Magic Johnson gives high praise for Spurs' Wembanyama

The Lakers legend believes Wembanyama is good for the NBA and the Spurs.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — It may seem that former NBA players are skeptical of San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama but one legend of the hardwood is acknowledging his incredible potential.

Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer and Lakers legend Magic Johnson was asked to give his thoughts on Wembanyama's NBA arrival.

And he had nothing but high praise for what is to come from the basketball prodigy noting his skillset and impact on the NBA.

“Man, I was like you got this type of skill and you are this tall [7-4],” Johnson said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “It's good for the league."

Johnson continued adding that San Antonio games will be must-see television with Wembanyama in a Silver and Black jersey.

"Just think. Nobody would have watched the Spurs this season if it hadn’t been from them drafting him. Now, people are going to be watching their games. So, that’s good for the league. Plus, this kid has skills and he can play," he said.

There's no doubting the impact the "Wemby effect" is currently having and how much it will grow once he plays his first regular season game.

His NBA Summer League debut was a sell-out with tickets selling for thousands of dollars on the secondary market, Spurs tickets sales are selling, and fans are scooping up all things Wembanyama-themed from tee shirts to even food and drinks in San Antonio.

It is also good to see Johnson recognize Wembanyama's potential on and off the court, unlike a few former NBA players.

Recently, former NBA center Olden Polynice opined that the rookie is over-hyped and projects his ceiling to be less than expected.

"He hopes to be better than Shawn Bradley in my opinion. I'm serious," Polynice said. "I'm not even putting him in the Yao Ming category right now."

"Guy like that they're over 7-5 and just shot blockers. He's going to try to do all the stuff he was doing overseas. It's going to be very difficult for him to do in the NBA," he said.

Also, Basketball Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway said Bol Bol is a better player than Wembanyama.

“And I think he's better than Victor, or whatever his name is,” Hardaway said on the Carton Show on Fox Sports. “Yes, Bol Bol has better physical talent and is ready to play in the NBA right now than Victor is.”

Wembanyama flashed his immense potential at the Summer League before being shut down after two games. His totals were 36 points, 20 rebounds, eight blocks and three assists on 41% shooting from the floor.



Now what is left for him to do is to step on the NBA court for his first regular season game and live up to the expectations.