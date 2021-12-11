'He's a great player' | NBA head coach is impressed with Spurs' Dejounte Murray's development

The Spurs guard is opening eyes across the league.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs' Dejounte Murray is having an outstanding 2021-22 season and showed it against the Kings.

Murray logged a near triple-double with 26 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 36 minutes to pace the Spurs to the 136-117 win over Sacramento on Nov. 10.

It was just another night on the job for the Spurs guard and it left Kings head coach Luka Walton impressed.

"Yeah, he's a great player," Walton said. "He's really done a nice job of just continuing to get better and better. He gives it to you on both ends of the floor."

Murray is having a banner season.

He's currently averaging career-highs in points (18.4), rebounds (7.8), assists (8.0) and steals (2.1).

With his 22 PTS, 10 AST and 10 REB yesterday, @DejounteMurray is now tied for the third most triple-doubles in Spurs history! 💯👏 pic.twitter.com/aSaqD8WUp7 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 15, 2021

Defensively, he remains one of the best at his position in the league.

According to Cleaning The Glass, he ranks in the 98th percentile among point guards in defensive rebounding percentage (20.4%) only trailing Dallas' Luka Doncic (22.6%).

When it comes to steals, Murray is among league leaders.

Cleaning The Glass ranks him in the 93rd percentile among point guards in steal percentage at 2.5%. That is ahead of other point guards like Lonzo Ball and Rajon Rondo.

"I think he's averaging two and a half steals a game right now," Walton said.

One area of his offensive game that has been noticeable is Murray's mid-range shot.

His go-to move is a crossover, pull-up mid-range jumper. It's been a deadly weapon among his offensive arsenal.

From all midrange areas on the court, Murray is shooting 43% and it places him in the 66th percentile at his position in the league per Cleaning The Glass.

"He's really getting efficient at that mid-range jumper and he's got such length to it that it's tough to defend," Walton said. "It really gets their bigs a lot of easy looks because you got to help on that thing."

Walton isn't the only NBA head coach to notice Murray's incredible play this season.

Spurs' Gregg Popovich recently gave him the ultimate compliment wishing the team's starting point guard could play every second of every game.

"I wish Dejounte could play 48 minutes right now because he is really holding us together wonderfully," Popovich said following the team's recent loss to the Lakers.

Murray is certainly in the mix for possible all-star consideration. It will be tough considering the West is stacked with all-star-worthy guards but his growth is gaining attention and deservedly so.

"He’s getting stats and all that sort of thing, but his decision-making and his leadership have been outstanding," said Popovich.

And if he's making these tremendous strides in just 13 games, one can only imagine what's in store from Murray as the season moves forward.