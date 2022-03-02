NBA fines Dejounte Murray, Spurs fans weigh in

Murray was ejected from a match against Memphis for tossing the ball at a ref.

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA wasted no time to fine the Spurs' Dejounte Murray following his first ejection from a game in his professional career.

Murray has been fined $20,000 for throwing the game ball off the legs of a referee, it was announced by the NBA.

The incident, for which Murray was assessed a technical foul and subsequently ejected, occurred late in the fourth quarter of the Spurs’ 118-105 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday at FedExForum.

After the NBA made its announcement, Spurs fans were quick to voice their thoughts on social media. Needless to say, they aren't happy about the penalty.

Here's a sample of what fans had to say about the league's action:

Crawford threw out Duncan for laughing on the bench. Yes the refs have always been soft! — Atom A (@altomex17) March 2, 2022

We got the $20k … let’s go #spurstwitter One dollar each … let’s drop the $20k in pennies at the @NBA office #PorVida pic.twitter.com/21GilVsxFs — Sshness (@sshnessb) March 2, 2022

The ref after the ball hit his leg: pic.twitter.com/fi2tOQAeaI — Daveeeed_HYZ (@IAmADaveeeed) March 2, 2022

Following the game, head coach Gregg Popovich spoke about the incident.

“The ref said he threw the ball at him. I think it hit his feet, I didn’t really see it," Popovich said. "I tried to look at it on the screen, but as soon as he threw it someone stepped in front of me. It looked like he threw it down towards his feet."

"I’ll look at it again but if that’s what happened then you can give him a tech, but I don’t think to have to boot the kid it depends I don’t know how dynamic of the throw," he added.

The Spurs return to action Thursday night when the team hosts the Kings. It'll be the first home game since the end of the 2022 Rodeo Road Trip.