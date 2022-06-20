Q&A: NBA Draft prospects Johnny Davis, AJ Griffin on workouts with Spurs and more

"I went to workout with the Spurs and it was really awesome," said Davis about his NBA Draft workout with the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs own three first-round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft 2022.

And a couple of names that could possibly be on the draft board when San Antonio is on the clock are Wisconsin's Johnny Davis and Duke's AJ Griffin.

JOHNNY DAVIS

The 6'5", 195-pound guard is seen as a solid pick for any NBA team and some mock drafts predict he could be picked by the Spurs with No. 9.

Mock drafts describe him as a versatile offensive player who can score in the paint, athletic, confident, and complete an ability to defend and rebound.

He saw tremendous growth on the court from his freshman season and is thought of as a player who can score in flurries.

However, mocks point out that he has poor shot selection, over dribbles, takes on too much, and can be a predictable player.

In this Q&A with Davis, he chatted with us about working out with the Spurs, possibly playing in San Antonio, coach Gregg Popovich and much more.

Jeff: You worked out with the Spurs ahead of the NBA Draft. How was that?

Johnny: It was really great. I saw the GM [Brian Wright] at the [NBA] Lottery and I met with them for an interview in Chicago.

Jeff: The workout?

Johnny: It was really great to be able to talk to them. I went to workout with the Spurs and it was really awesome.

I was able to meet coach [Gregg] Popovich. I've seen him on TV all the time. The winningest coach in NBA history.

If I went there I feel I'd get really good player development.

AJ GRIFFIN

The 6'6", 220 pounds forward is seen as a solid pick for any NBA team and some mock drafts predict he could be on the board with the Spurs owning No. 9.



Mock drafts describe him as a prototypical NBA forward. A deadly three-point shooter, can attack the rim, shrug off defenders, athletic and can catch and shoot.

Weaknesses are described as him having slow foot speed off the dribble, doesn't get much lift, and performed poorly in Duke's Final Four appearance.

In this Q&A with Griffin chatted with us about working out with the Spurs and much more.

Jeff: How was your workout with San Antonio?

AJ: That San Antonio workout, the whole few days there, I thought it was great. The whole workout went well.

Jeff: What was the feedback from the Spurs?

AJ: The feedback I got was amazing.

You just felt that you had that interest from them. That they really wanted you. I just had a great time in San Antonio.