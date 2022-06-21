Q&A: NBA Draft prospect Tari Eason on workouts with Spurs and more

"I think they have such a great culture over there," Eason said about meeting the Spurs.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs own three first-round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft 2022.

And a name that could possibly be on the draft board when San Antonio is on the clock is LSU's Tari Eason.

The 6'8", 217 pounds forward is seen as a solid pick for any NBA team and some mock drafts predict he could be picked by the Spurs with No. 9.

Mock drafts describe him as a player with length, athleticism and versatility. Mocks describe him as someone who can do a bit of everything on the court and impacts both ends of the floor.

He has a 7-2 wingspan, an NBA ready body, and can guard positions 1-4 on the floor.

However, mocks point out that he is not a three-point shooter or has a mid range games.

In this Q&A with Eason, he chats with us about working out with the Spurs, possibly playing in San Antonio, and much more.

Jeff: You worked out with the Spurs ahead of the NBA Draft. How was that?

Tari: Yeah! I did have a workout with San Antonio and I have had two interviews with San Antonio and I think both went really well. I enjoyed them.

Jeff: If the Spurs were to select you, how do you see yourself fitting in with the team?

Tari: I think I would fit in really well. I think they have such a great culture over there.

I have a relationship with Dejounte Murray with him being from the Seattle area and me going to school there.

I think I'd fit in really well. I think their mentality right now, their unselfishness... I'd really just feed off of it.