Q&A: NBA Draft prospect Tari Eason on workouts with Spurs and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs own three first-round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft 2022.
And a name that could possibly be on the draft board when San Antonio is on the clock is LSU's Tari Eason.
The 6'8", 217 pounds forward is seen as a solid pick for any NBA team and some mock drafts predict he could be picked by the Spurs with No. 9.
Mock drafts describe him as a player with length, athleticism and versatility. Mocks describe him as someone who can do a bit of everything on the court and impacts both ends of the floor.
He has a 7-2 wingspan, an NBA ready body, and can guard positions 1-4 on the floor.
However, mocks point out that he is not a three-point shooter or has a mid range games.
In this Q&A with Eason, he chats with us about working out with the Spurs, possibly playing in San Antonio, and much more.
Jeff: You worked out with the Spurs ahead of the NBA Draft. How was that?
Tari: Yeah! I did have a workout with San Antonio and I have had two interviews with San Antonio and I think both went really well. I enjoyed them.
Jeff: If the Spurs were to select you, how do you see yourself fitting in with the team?
Tari: I think I would fit in really well. I think they have such a great culture over there.
I have a relationship with Dejounte Murray with him being from the Seattle area and me going to school there.
I think I'd fit in really well. I think their mentality right now, their unselfishness... I'd really just feed off of it.
The NBA Draft 2022 is on June 23. San Antonio owns the 9th, 20th, and 25th pick in the first round.
