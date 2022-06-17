Q&A with NBA Draft prospect Shaedon Sharpe on workout with Spurs, possibly joining the team and more

"I feel like I can really help them," said Sharpe on possibly joining San Antonio.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs own the No. 9 pick overall in the upcoming NBA Draft 2022.

And one name that could possibly be on the draft board is Kentucky's Shaedon Sharpe.

The 6'6", player out of Canada is seen as a solid pick with some mock drafts predicting he could be picked by the Spurs at No. 9.

Mock drafts describe him as a versatile offensive player, athletic but some question if he has the defensive chops to make it at the pro-level.

He also is seen as a project player for whichever team selects him and note that he sat out of playing for Kentucky last season.

In this Q&A with Sharpe, he chatted with us about working out with the Spurs, possibly playing in San Antonio, and much more.

Jeff: You worked out with the Spurs ahead of the NBA Draft. How was that?

Shaedon: Well, the workout was a one-on-one workout. So it was just really me there at the workout. It was really good.

Jeff: What kind of feedback did you receive from the Spurs?

Shaedon: The feedback was solid!

Jeff: What are your thoughts on possibly joining the team if you get picked by the Spurs?

Shaedon: If I play with them and end up in San Antonio, I think it will be a good team. I feel like I can really help them by scoring the ball and playing defense.

Jeff: Is there a player on the Spurs roster you'd like to play with?

Shaedon: No not really. I see it just as a place where I can just showcase myself and really play. Get after it!