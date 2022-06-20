Q&A: NBA Draft prospect MarJon Beauchamp on workout with Spurs, Dejounte Murray and more

"I can see myself there," Beauchamp said about the possibility of being selected by the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs own three first-round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft 2022.

And one name that could possibly be on the draft board when San Antonio is on the clock is the G League Ignite's, MarJon Beauchamp.

The 6'6", 180 pound player is seen as a solid pick for any NBA team and some mock drafts predict he could be picked by the Spurs in the late first-round with picks No. 20 or No. 25.

Mock drafts describe him as a versatile offensive player who can score in the paint and outside, athletic, and complete an ability to defend and rebound.

He has a 7'0" wingspan, can play above the rim, and plays with intensity.

However, he still needs to develop an NBA three-point shot and not a great playmaker.

And when it comes to the possibility to play in San Antonio, he's been on record about how much he admires the franchise.

"I like San Antonio," Beauchamp said. "How their system is and I just want to learn from some vets."

In this Q&A with Beauchamp, he chatted with us about working out with the Spurs, possibly playing in San Antonio, Dejounte Murray and much more.

Jeff: You worked out with the Spurs ahead of the NBA Draft. How was that?

MarJon: Yeah the Spurs workout was probably my best workout. It was a great one. I got to talk to coach Pop [Gregg Popovich] and sit with the staff.

I felt like it was a good one where the whole staff and energy there was amazing. I can see myself there. It was a great environment.

Jeff: You've been a Spurs fan for a while. Why is that?

MarJon: It's definitely because of Dejounte Murray. He's from Seattle, I am from Washington and we went to the same high school.

I just see the growth that he's done in the years with the Spurs. It amazes me and I can see myself because I am a hard worker. I cannot wait to go to an NBA system where they have the resources.

Jeff: Why San Antonio?

I feel like they [Spurs] have the resources for me to be great.

That's why he [Murray] took advantage in the way he moves and it inspires me.