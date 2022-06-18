Q&A: NBA Draft prospect Jalen Williams on workout with Spurs, Dejounte Murray and more

"It was really cool to meet the whole staff," said Williams on workout with Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs own the No. 9 pick overall in the upcoming NBA Draft 2022.

And one name that could possibly be on the draft board is Santa Clara's Jalen Williams.

The 6'6", 195 pounds player is seen as a solid pick with some mock drafts predicting he could be picked by the Spurs in the late first-round with picks No. 20 or No. 25.

Mock drafts describe him as a versatile offensive player, athletic and complete with a deft shooting touch.

He shot over 40-percent from the three-point line last season with the Broncos, and can catch-and-shoot. He has a 7'2" wingspan, solid court vision, and can handle the basketball.

In this Q&A with Williams, he chatted with us about working out with the Spurs, possibly playing in San Antonio, Dejounte Murray and much more.

Jeff: You worked out with the Spurs ahead of the NBA Draft. How was that?

Jalen: It was really a one-on-one workout. That was expected from San Antonio. It was early and kind of in and out.

Jeff: Did you interview with any of the staff?

Jalen: We got to interview with coach [Gregg] Popovich. That was a pretty cool experience. Something I definitely didn't take for granted, but it was a good workout.

Now it's kind of up in the air with how everyone feels. I had a really solid workout. It was really cool to meet the whole [Spurs] staff and just go through that process with them.

Jeff: Is there a player on the Spurs roster you'd like to play with?

Jalen: I think Dejounte [Murray] is really the pull. We have a lot of similar metrics, and with our wingspans, and what we bring to the defensive side of the ball.

I definitely think it would be fun. That's who I would be looking forward to playing with if I were to become a Spur.