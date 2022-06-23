Q&A: NBA Draft prospect Jaden Hardy on interview with Spurs, playing with Dejounte Murray and more

"I feel like I would fit in great with that team," Hardy said about the possibility of fitting in with Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs own three first-round picks (No. 9, 20, 25) in the upcoming NBA Draft 2022.

And a name that could possibly be on the draft board when San Antonio is on the clock is G League Ignite's, Jaden Hardy.

The 6'5", 185 pounds guard is seen as a solid pick for any NBA team and some mock drafts predict he could be selected by the Spurs with No. 20 or No. 25.

Mock drafts describe him as a player with tremendous upside, a scoring machine, incredible handles with the basketball, athletic, and can carry a team offensively.

However, mocks point out that he is a project but could be a steal late in the first-round of the draft.

In this Q&A with Hardy, chats with us about working out with the Spurs, possibly playing in San Antonio, and much more.

Jeff: Did you work out with the Spurs or interview with the team?

Jaden: I didn't get a chance to work out with San Antonio but I did an interview with them at my pro-day.

Jeff: How did that interview go?

Jaden: That interview went really well.

I definitely fit in a team like that! They were just getting to know about me and were just asking me about my game and my experience with the Ignite program.

They asked me about how I see myself fitting in with that team [Spurs].

Jeff: How do you see yourself fitting in with the Spurs if they were to select you on draft night?

Jaden: I feel like with San Antonio, it would be a great fit just to play alongside Dejounte Murray. Just being able to learn from him. Also, guys like Keldon Johnson.

I feel like I would fit in great with that team. I feel like the energy I bring, my game, my three-level scoring, playmaking, and my ability to defend.