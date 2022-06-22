Q&A: NBA Draft prospect Dyson Daniels on workout with Spurs, feedback from San Antonio and more

"The Spurs were definitely a good workout for me," said Daniels on his time with the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs own three first-round picks (No. 9, 20, 25) in the upcoming NBA Draft 2022.

And a name that could possibly be on the draft board when San Antonio is on the clock is G League Ignite's, Dyson Daniels.

The 6'7", 195 pound guard/forward is seen as a solid pick for any NBA team, and some mock drafts predict he could be selected by the Spurs with No. 9.

Mock drafts describe him as a player with good NBA size, length, and a solid rebounder at his position. He has a solid floater in the paint and is seen as a player with incredible upside.

However, mocks point out that he is a project, an average ball handler, and often doesn't use his athleticism to his advantage.

In this Q&A with Daniels, he chats with us about working out with the Spurs, possibly playing in San Antonio, and much more.

Jeff: You worked out with the Spurs ahead of the NBA Draft. How was that?

Dyson: It went well. I enjoyed my time in San Antonio. I had a good workout there. A good facility, good people, and I enjoyed it for sure.

Jeff: How do you think you'd fit in San Antonio should they select you?

Dyson: I am a versatile player. I can fit in a lot of different systems. San Antonio, as compared to other teams, has a more Australian-style of play in the way they move the ball.

I definitely fit in a team like that!

Jeff: Did the Spurs give you feedback?

Dyson: Just to be myself. To play my game.

Every time I step on the floor, they [Spurs] know what I am going to bring on the defensive end. To continue to work on my shot and things like that.

The Spurs were definitely a good workout for me!