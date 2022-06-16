Q&A: NBA Draft prospect Bennedict Mathurin on possibility of joining the Spurs, Josh Primo and more

"I was able to see myself going there," Mathurin said about playing in the Alamo City.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs own the No. 9 pick overall in the upcoming NBA Draft 2022, and one name that could still be on the draft board when the clock starts ticking is Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin.

The 6'6" 20-year-old out of Canada is seen as a solid pick, with some mock drafts predicting he could be picked by the Spurs at No. 9.

In his sophomore season at Arizona, he posted 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.3 blocks and 2.2 3-pointers in 32.5 minutes per game. He also shot 45% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc.

In this Q&A with the Arizona guard, he chatted with us about meeting the Spurs at the NBA Combine 2022, what he likes about the team and the possibility of playing with fellow Canadian basketball player Josh Primo.

Jeff: Did you have a chance to meet with the Spurs ahead of the NBA Draft 2022?

Ben: Yes! I had one at the NBA Combine.

Jeff: How did that meeting go with San Antonio?

Ben: It went pretty good. I was able to meet a lot of the staff. It was great, to be honest. I was able to see myself going there with all the players they have on their roster.

They have great talent. They have a young core. That is for sure one thing that really caught my eye.

Jeff: You mentioned to me about the Spurs' current roster. Is there someone you would like to play with should San Antonio select you?

Ben: Dejounte [Murray] is one player I've been looking at since he was at Washington. So for sure playing with him.

But also Josh Primo. I've played against him a couple of times against him and to be playing on the same team with him would be great!

A chance to play with him one-on-one after practice to get better.

Bennedict Mathurin tells me that not only can he see himself joining the Spurs, but tells me he would love to play with Josh Primo. #porvida #nba75 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) June 16, 2022

Jeff: You mentioned Primo. What do you have to say about him making it to the NBA at such a young age?

Ben: I mean it's great. What he's done has been amazing. I feel he's really confident in himself. He was really young when he was drafted. He has the confidence that he needs for him to succeed and get better every day. I am really happy for him.