A chance to shatter the NBA attendance record! Spurs release more Alamodome game tickets

The team has released additional tickets to the Alamodome game in celebration of their 50th anniversary.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs game against the Warriors at the Alamodome is the hottest ticket to get right now.

And if you are still looking for tickets for Friday's highly-anticipated game then you are in luck.

The team announced they have released additional tickets for the game at the Alamodome and with it, a chance to shatter the NBA single-game attendance record for the regular season.

64,387 tickets are out for the game. That already breaks the old NBA record.

The Alamodome can accommodate 65,000 fans and it was adjusted due to the high demand for this historic event. So to help pack the dome, additional tickets are available and are standing-room-only on the floor, single seats, and seating with limited views. There are about 3,000 standing-room-only tickets.

Should the game be a complete sellout, the Spurs could set the attendance record at a whopping 68,000.

Spurs Avery Johnson will return to the Alamodome to call the SAS-GSW game on TV.



Little General will also participate in the game’s introduction at the Alamodome tomorrow night. #porvida #nba #sanantonio pic.twitter.com/bWV2HWvI9j — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) January 12, 2023

The game will serve as the biggest celebration for the Spurs' 50th Anniversary and will feature limited-edition merchandise, pregame and postgame parties, a halftime performance by 1990s rap duo “Tag Team,” a pre-game light show, post-game fireworks display and so much more.

Make sure to get there early, find parking, take the VIA Transit Park and Ride, and enjoy a night to remember.

Single-game tickets for the Spurs' 50th Anniversary celebration at the Alamodome are available for purchase at Spurs.com and on Ticketmaster. Group packages for 10 or more are available by visiting Spurs.com/Groups or calling (210) 444-5959. The 2022-23 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B. Visit SpursSuites.com or call (210) 444-5661 for single-game suite pricing and availability.