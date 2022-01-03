NBA announces a pair of Spurs schedule changes

Spurs fans will need to adjust their calendars for a pair of upcoming games.

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA announced that the Miami Heat at San Antonio game that was postponed on Dec. 29, 2021 has been rescheduled and will be played on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

All tickets and parking from the original date will be fully valid for the new game scheduled.

In addition, the Spurs at Nets game scheduled for Jan. 9 2002 will now have a new start time at 11:00 a.m. central.