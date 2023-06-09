NBA 2K League, NBPA announce partnership for path for NBA players to promote the NBA 2K League

"This partnership will give NBA players a platform to promote the NBA 2K League in new and innovative ways," said the NBA 2K League President.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio may not have an NBA 2K League team to call their own at the moment but your favorite San Antonio Spurs players will be front and center in promoting the NBA 2K League.

The Spurs and the rest of the NBA teams will now have a pathway to promote the NBA 2K League thanks to a new partnership between the league and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA).

The NBPA and NBA 2K League recently announced a partnership that allows NBA players to promote the NBA 2K League and its 25 teams.

Through this marketing partnership and additional activations, NBA players will be featured in a wide variety of NBA 2K League and team promotions at league events, in content, on broadcasts, and during other league and team activities.

“We know that NBA players already love gaming and the NBA 2K videogame specifically, which makes us all the more thrilled to work alongside an innovative organization like the NBPA in launching this new initiative,” said NBA 2K League President Brendan Donohue. “This partnership will give NBA players a platform to promote the NBA 2K League in new and innovative ways and we can’t wait to see them bring their passion for NBA 2K to the NBA 2K League.”

Plenty of Spurs players are gamers.

Also, Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has a deal with 2K Games and his virtual self is the highest-rated rookie in the game's history at an 84.

You can expect Wembanyama to be all in promoting the NBA 2K League.