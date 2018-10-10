SAN ANTONIO — Their season of transition turned on its head after losing starting point guard Dejounte Murray and first-round draft pick Lonnie Walker IV to knee injuries two days apart, the Spurs probably wish they had 10 more preseason games left before starting to play for keeps in a week.

That would give them a little more time to break in another point guard and adapt to playing without Murray, who was being counted on to be the catalyst of a more up-tempo offense with his speed and abundant athletic ability.

But the reality is that the Spurs have only two preseason games left, both on the road, before tipping off the season at home next Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Silver and Black were dealt a cruel blow Sunday when Murray tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee while driving to the basket late in the first half of a preseason game against the Houston Rockets at the AT&T Center. The Spurs have yet to give a timeline for Murray’s return, but coach Gregg Popovich had a dire outlook Monday on Murray’s chances of returning to play this season.

“I assume he misses the season,” Popovich said. “He’s going to be out. Devastating injury for him, for the team. But life goes on. Everybody will pick up and do the best job we can and carry forward without him.”

Murray’s injury came two days after Walker, selected by San Antonio with the 18th overall pick of this summer’s NBA draft, tore the medial meniscus in his right knee after hitting a jumper against Detroit. Murray is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks, according to reports.

While stunned with the turn of events and expressing empathy for Murray, Spurs players have taken Popovich’s lead. They’ve closed ranks and resolved to move forward.

“It is a devastating injury to a guy who was making strides,” veteran forward Rudy Gay said Monday after practice. “But I think we just have to rally around each other and figure out how to make it happen.”

Popovich said he wasn’t sure who would replace Murray in the starting lineup. He could go with veteran Patty Mills, although he’s better suited for coming off the bench and leading the second unit. If Mills stays put, look for Popovich to try Derrick White and/or Bryn Forbes at the point. Popovich has praised both players throughout the preseason.

Forbes, 25, signed with the Spurs as a free agent in July 2016 and White, 24, was the club’s first-round draft pick last year.

Popovich stressed that nothing is set in stone, adding that the only sure-fire starters at this point are power forward LaMarcus Aldridge and guard DeMar DeRozan, both All-NBA selections.

“We’ll figure out how we want to move forward,” Popovich said.

Mills has made it known he would rather keep coming off the bench, but he’ll do whatever is best for the team.

“I think we’re all trying to work out what pieces of the puzzle go where,” Mills said. “We’ve got a couple more games to do that.”

Murray was not only the Spurs’ floor leader, he was their best perimeter defender. He was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team last season, becoming the youngest player in league history to make the All-Defensive Team.

Murray, now 22, was selected by the Silver and Black with the 29th pick in the first round of the 2016 NBA draft. He supplanted veteran Tony Parker as the team’s starting point guard in January, and averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals in his second season.

While Murray’s injury knocked the wind out of the Spurs, Mills said he will do what he can to help his teammates keep moving forward.

“Me, as a leader, and as the spirit guy of the team, I’ve got to make sure that everyone’s hopes are still up and vibes are still good... Adversity in the camp for us, but hopefully this makes us stronger as a team.”

The Spurs can only hope.

