SAN ANTONIO — Playing aggressively on both ends of the court, point guard Dejounte Murray scored 16 points and added 11 rebounds to lead the Spurs to 117-93 rout of the Detroit Pistons in a preseason game Friday night at the AT&T Center.

Murray made 7 of 12 shots and kept the Pistons on their heels with his tenacious play. LaMarcus Aldridge (14), Davis Bertans (13), and Pau Gasol (12) also scored in double figures.

The Silver and Black cap their home preseasons schedule against the Houston Rockets at 3 p.m. Sunday. They'll end the preseason with games at Atlanta next Wednesday and Orlando on Friday.

The Spurs improved to 2-0 in the preseason and the Pistons dropped to 1-1.

Aldridge and Murray scored 12 points each and Marco Belinelli, leading the Spurs to a 61-49 halftime lead. The Silver and led by as many 16 in the first half, while Detroit's biggest advantage was only two points.

Aldridge had a crisp first-half performance, hitting 6 of 9 shots and adding two rebounds and two blocks. Murray was aggressive from the get-go, scoring his 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting and leading both teams under the boards with 10 rebounds.

The Pistons led 20-19 before Rudy Gay took a pass from Marco Belinelli and finished with a flying dunk. Gay's basket sparked a 26-9 Spurs run that put them up by 16 (45-29) with 9:05 left in the half. The run ended with a three-pointer by Belinelli, who made 2 of 3 shots from long range in the first half.

Gay and Belinelli were joined by Bryn Forbes, Derrick White, and Pau Gasol during the run that put San Antonio ahead by 16.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich started Murray, Mills, Jakob Poeltl, DeRozan, and Aldridge. The same five started the second half.

