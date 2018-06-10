SAN ANTONIO — For Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, Friday's preseason game against the Detroit Pistons was just another night at the office.

"Whatever happened out there happened," Popovich said after the Silver and Black rolled to a 117-93 win over the Detroit Pistons at the AT&T Center. "I don't evaluate it too much. As far as what lineups are out there, it's just watching people play. Over time, we'll figure out who plays best together, but I can't make that assessment after each game early in the season."

Playing aggressively on both ends of the court, point guard Dejounte Murray scored 16 points and added 11 rebounds as the Silver and Black improved to 2-0 in the preseason. The Pistons, who played without All-NBA forward Blake Griffin and guard Reggie Jackson, dropped to 1-1.

The Spurs cap their home preseasons schedule against the Houston Rockets at 3 p.m. Sunday. They'll end the preseason with games at Atlanta next Wednesday and Orlando on Friday.

All 19 players on the roster scored for the Spurs, who led by as many as 32 points in the second half.

Murray, who did not play in the fourth quarter, made 7 of 12 shots and had 10 rebounds by halftime. LaMarcus Aldridge (14), Pau Gasol (13), and Marco Belinelli (12) also scored in double figures. New Spur guard DeMar DeRozan finished with six points, hitting 3 of 6 shots.

The only negative of the night for San Antonio was the sight of rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV, the Spurs' first-round draft pick this summer, limping to the locker room after sustaining an apparent leg injury with 6:55 left. He had just nailed a 17-foot step-back shot to put the Silver and Black up 102-70.

Play was stopped and Walker was escorted to the locker room by a Spurs trainer. Popovich did not have any information on the extent of Walker's injury. Walker scored six points on 3-of-3 shooting.

Murray pushed the pace from the get-go and looked like a human pogo stick on the boards. He had 10 rebounds by halftime.

"It's a real skill," Popovich said of Murray's rebounding. "He is a very good rebounding guard and always has been. I just want to get him to understand that he can just go (after getting a rebound) and not have to walk it up."

Murray also showed off the jump shot he's worked on throughout the offseason, hitting 5 of 8 attempts from midrange.

"I mean, I am just working on my game and I'm going to continue to get better," Murray said. "It's not just the summer thing for me. We work out a lot with the team and in our individual workouts. You can put in extra work.

"So, I'm just going to continue to get better. I don't fall into what I did good or bad. I just want to learn from everything and continue to grow."

Aldridge and Murray scored 12 points each and Belinelli had 10, leading the Spurs to a 61-49 halftime lead. The Silver and Black led by as many as 16 in the first half, while Detroit's biggest advantage was only two points.

Aldridge had a crisp first-half performance, hitting 6 of 9 shots and adding two rebounds and two blocks. Murray was aggressive from the get-go and kept the Pistons on their heels.

The Pistons led 20-19 before Rudy Gay took a pass from Belinelli and finished with a flying dunk. Gay's basket sparked a 26-9 Spurs run that put them up by 16 (45-29) with 9:05 left in the half. The run ended with a three-pointer by Belinelli, who made 2 of 3 shots from long range in the first half.

Gay and Belinelli were joined by Bryn Forbes, Derrick White and Gasol during the run that put San Antonio ahead by 16.

Popovich started Murray, Patty Mills, Jakob Poeltl,DeRozan, and Aldridge. The same five started the second half. None of the starters played in the fourth quarter.

