Mr. Fantastic! Spurs' Wembanyama shows off insane flexibility

Wembanyama might beat anyone in a game of limbo!

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is already known for his skillset on the court.

He can pass, shoot the ball, run the floor, score, and play stellar defense, and with his height and length, he has all the potential to become one of the greatest to play in the NBA.

But did you know he also might be able to beat anyone in a limbo contest?

Recently, the Spurs 7-5 (in shoes) rookie shared a video of him doing a few stretching exercises which will leave you stunned.

From touching his toes, and bending over between his legs, to doing a split, check out Wembanyama's incredible flexibility.

I've seen this before, #SanAntonio ... It seems Wembanyama went into space with the reed Richards and the fantastic 4, was hit with radioactive meteorites, and became the second Mr. Fantastic pic.twitter.com/XqlZigyMJc #porvida #nba — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) September 10, 2023

With that kind of flexibility, it wouldn't be a surprise if he is the second coming of Reed "Mr. Fantastic" Richards of the "Fantastic 4" or "Dhalsim" from the "Street Fighter" video game series.

Jokes aside, the future is bright for San Antonio.

With Wembanyama, a bevy of young players ready to prove themselves on the court, and renewed confidence, the future is bright for the Spurs.

"I think it’s going to be scary. Defensively, it’s going to be hard to score against us. We are long. We’re pesky," Sochan said to For The Win.

"I think it’s going to be scary. Defensively, it’s going to be hard to score against us. We are long. We’re pesky."

Sochan is right, the Spurs are long and scary thanks in large part to Wembanyama.

Hopefully, the exercises he'd been doing to make him this flexible will prolong his career and buck the notion that players of his build do not last long in the NBA.