Fan react: Most Spurs fans not too keen on new secondary team logos

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will be celebrating their 50th anniversary in San Antonio during the 2022-23 season and to celebrate, the team revealed three new secondary logos in an effort to expand their visual identity.

These new marks help broaden the team’s brand with three adaptable logos, while staying true to the Spurs' iconic legacy.

However, once revealed the majority of the Spurs fan base rejected them immediately and shared their distaste.

Here is a sample of the overwhelming negative fan reaction:

Looks like a cheap clothing brand you’d find at Ross — Goon Bag (@goonbag69_69) May 23, 2022

YIKES! Toss all of these. Can we lose the X? Spurs are a basketball team, not a social gathering for unhappy, disgruntled elites. https://t.co/S2xTr4KGb8 — Bud Holladay (@BudHolladay1) May 23, 2022

Ooof, I’m not a fan of any. The TX is cool, but the spike wheel doesn’t highlight SA placement to me and the “S” looks like an afterthought in the other two. #spurs https://t.co/WUwhf7d6zb — Michelle Cantu (@atd_michelle) May 23, 2022

These are very mid. So plain. Too simple. https://t.co/NYQmOMHoeN — Ceasar Duquette 24💜 (@CeasarTheGlove) May 23, 2022

Did a local elementary school win a contest or something ? Yeah I said it. https://t.co/q6O2JAfRf5 — RED-11 (@HicksEric7) May 23, 2022

These look like they belong on a high school letterman…🙍🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/jgrqGdjx5j — Sarah Duran (@_SarahDuran) May 24, 2022

Despite the majority of fans dogpiling on the logos, there were some fans that were thrilled to see the new logos.

I love this AND it makes me feel so much better. https://t.co/31e7s4Rb1H — Diego Bernal (@DiegoBernalTX) May 23, 2022

I dig the top one! Really hope they are going back to these jerseys#PorVida https://t.co/f4QSlKBsVx pic.twitter.com/xDQvso2SpH — Zak (@getbackzak) May 23, 2022

Looks great 👍😊 — Luis Angel Santos 💙💛🇺🇦 (@LAS_060601) May 23, 2022

And one Spurs fan tried his hand at redesigning the new logos.

Here’s my take on the redesign… thoughts? pic.twitter.com/IMXDDPTpca — Brian Silva (@TheBrizzle_) May 23, 2022

Regardless of where your thoughts land with these new logos, you can look forward to seeing these new marks in the future in team branding, uniforms and other activations. An initial selection of merchandise featuring the new marks is available now at spursfanshop.com for fans looking to get a jump on some new team gear.

And expect more celebrations ahead of the team's 50th anniversary including a highly possible home game next season in the Spurs' old home - Alamodome - and a new team logo celebrating 50 years in San Antonio.