Fan react: Most Spurs fans not too keen on new secondary team logos

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will be celebrating their 50th anniversary in San Antonio during the 2022-23 season and to celebrate, the team revealed three new secondary logos in an effort to expand their visual identity.
These new marks help broaden the team’s brand with three adaptable logos, while staying true to the Spurs' iconic legacy.
However, once revealed the majority of the Spurs fan base rejected them immediately and shared their distaste.
Here is a sample of the overwhelming negative fan reaction:
Despite the majority of fans dogpiling on the logos, there were some fans that were thrilled to see the new logos.
And one Spurs fan tried his hand at redesigning the new logos.
Regardless of where your thoughts land with these new logos, you can look forward to seeing these new marks in the future in team branding, uniforms and other activations. An initial selection of merchandise featuring the new marks is available now at spursfanshop.com for fans looking to get a jump on some new team gear.
And expect more celebrations ahead of the team's 50th anniversary including a highly possible home game next season in the Spurs' old home - Alamodome - and a new team logo celebrating 50 years in San Antonio.
What do you think about these new logos, Spurs fans? Are you among the fans who are thrilled to see them or not? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.