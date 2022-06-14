MLB's Royals have an NBA-themed road trip; not one player puts on the Spurs jersey

Is this another sign of the perceived lack of respect the Spurs receive?

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs fans are not going to like the big omission from the MLB's Kansas City Royals.

The Royals recently decided to have some fun and put on an NBA-themed road trip.

All players put on an NBA jersey from the Kings, Lakers, and Mavericks to the Grizzlies.

Even the fictitious Flint Tropics and the defunct Seattle Supersonics were represented. One would think that the Spurs jersey would be in the mix.

However, not one Royals player wore the Spurs jersey.

The Royals did an NBA themed road trip pic.twitter.com/xlUrhm7ggn — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 13, 2022

Is this another sign of the disrespect the 5-time NBA champion Spurs receive?

Many Spurs fans believe the team does not get the recognition it deserves for being a blueprint franchise for all other NBA teams and for the sustained success it maintained for 20-plus seasons.

Some point to the franchise being in a small market and some believe it is just blatant disrespect.

It is interesting that a fake team, the Tropics, got a spot on an NBA-themed trip but not the Spurs when the team was featured in the same movie with the Tropics, "Semi Pro."

If it is just a general NBA-themed event, then why was San Antonio skipped by the players?