Former Spur, ABA Champion Mike 'Sugar' Gale dies at 70, sources say

SAN ANTONIO — Mike "Sugar" Gale, the former basketball player who spent four-plus seasons with the San Antonio Spurs as part of an 11-year pro career, passed away at the age of 70 on Thursday, sources tell KENS 5.
A Philadelphia native, Gale also spent portions of his career with the then-New York Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors and the now-defunct Kentucky Colonels. He won the ABA Championship with the Colonels in 1975, a year before the NBA-ABA merger.
Gale, who was twice named to the ABA's All-Defensive First Team, amassed over 6,200 points, more than 3,100 assists and nearly 1,350 steals in his 11 years on the hardwood.