Metropolitans 92 see a spike in attendance thanks to Wembanyama and you can bet so will the Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — French team Metropolitans 92 experienced a huge rise in attendance numbers thanks to their marquee player, Victor Wembanyama.

The attendance numbers are out for the Betclic Elite LNB Pro A league current season (the league the Metropolitans play) and the "Wemby-effect" is considerable.

The team experienced 14 sold-out matches for both home and away games out of the 17 matches played.

In addition, when he and the Metropolitans played JL Bourg Basket, 14,397 fans attended the game marking it the second-most attended game of the season for the league.

Also, the Metropolitans experience a 96% arena capacity for each game they played.

Wembanyama certainly is a draw and his impact is already being felt with the San Antonio Spurs ticket sales.

Season ticket sales are selling quickly and fans recently lined up to take a look at their seats at the AT&T Center ahead of next season.

He's not even in the NBA yet and San Antonio businesses and Spurs fans are making Wembanyama-inspired food and merchandise in anticipation of his arrival.

"Obviously, we wanted to showcase how excited we were about the Spurs' No. 1 pick and how Wemby immediately changes the fortunes for San Antonio," said San Antonio's Mudslingers Coffee about their new drink inspired by Wembanyama called "The Alien."

"Wemby fever" is absolutely taking over San Antonio after the Spurs won the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery and secured the No. 1 spot.

He is the obvious first pick at next month's NBA Draft and San Antonio is embracing all things Wembanyama.